Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]

While COVID-19 still at large, more and more celebrities are taking to social media to share words of encouragement and their talents. Fred Hammond joined the list last night (March 24), hosting a virtual mini-concert at a warehouse in Dallas where he performed inspirational songs with his band behind him. 

“I wanted to come tonight and give you a mini-concert that I hope will bless as we are all sitting at home,” he captioned the live streamed video. “Share it with your people and tell them to join Uncle Fred and hangout for some late night praise!”

The notion comes just days after Hammond shared a beautiful video of a quarantined community in Brazil singing worship from their homes — the music echoed their city (he said he couldn’t stop watching the clip). We’re glad to see he created an alike space for worship online. 

SINNNNG BRAZIL !!! I am totally besides myself😭. I keep replaying this clip! #socialdistancing at its BEST! The earth is starting to respond and manifest the way it knows how when there’s a breach in the #atmosphere , by invoking God’s awesome presence to step in and giving praise to it’s creator and savior . Thank you @priscillashirer for reposting this. This section of town in #brazil what looks like #underquarantine singing from their windows and balcony’s one of the greatest songs ever written , #becauseHElives ! #worshipatitsbest 😭🙏🏽🖐🏼🤚🏼. I/we can face tomorrow . #blessyournamejesus . Go to sleep and wake up to this. Life is worth the living just because #HELIVES . Thank you #brazil for reminding us. Love you and miss you.

A post shared by Fred Hammond (@realfredh) on

 

Watch: Fred Hammond Hosts Social Distancing Concert [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

