William McDowell Shares Encouraging Words During Global Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Inspiration
| 03.30.20
Dismiss

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

We checked in with our friend, William McDowell, about the global pandemic and while sharing how he’s been coping during this time, he also shared words of encouragement to listeners. Listen up top!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

William McDowell Shares Encouraging Words During Global Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Pastor William McDowell

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Close