Mr. Griffin: “We Don’t Have Spots On Our Chests” [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 04.08.20
Right now is the time to love the Lord with all of our heart, strength and mind. The world is going through a pandemic (re: coronavirus), but God is still God. In today’s Mr. Griffin, GRIFF looks to Mark 12:30 to reiterate his point. It reads, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

He also shared a recent event that reignited his faith. Press play up top to watch! 

This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn't afford them.

