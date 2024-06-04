Listen Live
Local

How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Drone view over typical North American houses, quintessence of family home in suburban areas. Perfect for showcasing family home lifestyle where Americans cherish family values. American suburban life

Source: Ivan Zhaborovskiy / Getty

Baltimore Police recorded 71 homicides from January through May, a marked decrease compared to the same period last year and the second fewest homicides tallied in the first five months of a year since 1970, according to a review of police data.

For eight years, starting in 2015, the city was plagued with high rates of violence, regularly recording upwards of 300 homicides a year despite seeing decreases in population. But in 2023, the city recorded 262 homicides, a 20% decrease and the largest single-year reduction going back to 1970, the earliest year for which there is available data.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

 

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close