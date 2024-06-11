Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-11-2024]

Published on June 11, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Saba Amjad Organic Eyebrow Threading

Business Description: “We do professional eyebrows, body piercing and henna tattoos!”

Business Website: IG: @organiceyebrowthreading

TwistedSis wearable art

Business Description: “All things wonderful and wearable. Wire jewelry and reimagined clothing.”

Business Website: https://twistedsiswearableart.com/

Flawless Damsels

Business Description: “Confidence starts with style. Shop Flawless Damsels, where Damsels become Flawless.”

Business Website: https://flawlessdamsels.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-11-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

