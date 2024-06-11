We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Saba Amjad Organic Eyebrow Threading
Business Description: “We do professional eyebrows, body piercing and henna tattoos!”
Business Website: IG: @organiceyebrowthreading
TwistedSis wearable art
Business Description: “All things wonderful and wearable. Wire jewelry and reimagined clothing.”
Business Website: https://twistedsiswearableart.com/
Flawless Damsels
Business Description: “Confidence starts with style. Shop Flawless Damsels, where Damsels become Flawless.”
Business Website: https://flawlessdamsels.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-11-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Mandisa's Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
3 Signs He Could Be Your Future Husband
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed