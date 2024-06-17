Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Commitment and Fatherhood | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.17.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Commitment and Fatherhood

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them. While others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation and expectacy. 

 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say that again, your up look determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready. Get ready. Get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Commitment and Fatherhood | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

5 items
Celebrity

Harmonizing Legacies: The Resonant Influence of Gospel Music Families

Entertainment

Titus Showers Embraces Faith, Music, and Artistic Expression

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

The Walls Group
Entertainment

Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Wellness

How To Perform Mental Health Screenings At Home

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close