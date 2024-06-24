The Mississippi Mass Choir Featuring Jessica Williams “When I Talk To You”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Jackson, MS – June 17, 2024 – One of the items on Mississippi Mass Choir’s recording bucket list was to do a tribute to its founder Frank Williams, featuring his daughter Jessica Williams. The time(s) presented itself on previous recording, but the right song was absent.

But on their latest recording “We Still Believe,” the right time, aligned with the right song – “When I Talk To You.” It was written by acclaimed composers Zac Harmon, Christopher Troy, Joel Kibble (Take 6) and Valerie Bailey (Wife of Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire).

First and foremost, it is referencing and speaking to The Heavenly Father, but it gives Jessica the opportunity to also speak to her earthly father – Frank Williams, who passed when she was 6 years old, and is now with The Heavenly Father.

Although released in time for Father’s Day, “When I Talk To You” is a song that gives comfort every day.

It was part of a much-heralded Mississippi Mass Choir live recording at Word of Life Church in Flowood, MS also included special guest(s) Tina Campbell, Brian Courtney Wilson, Crystal Aikin, Rev. Milton Biggham, and Paul Porter. The full album, which will be the 11th from the

Mississippi Mass Choir will be released later this year.

Currently celebrating 36 years of ‘Serving God Through Song,’ the Mississippi Mass Choir has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards nominations, 12 Stellar Gospel Music Awards – including the Thomas A. Dorsey Notable Achievement Awards, induction into The Mississippi Music Museum Hall of Fame, Billboard Gospel Artist of the Year, and Gospel Record of the Year recognition, a Soul Train Music Award, and countless other honors.

They have spread the Gospel through song on international stages in Japan, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, the Bahamas, South Africa, the Canary Islands, and Greece, where they were the first Gospel group to perform at the historic Acropolis in Athens. They are currently prepping for a December Tour of Spain, where they will perform at the Madrid Festival 50th Anniversary.

“When I Talk To You” now available on YouTube.

The Mississippi Mass Choir Featuring Jessica Williams “When I Talk To You” was originally published on praiserichmond.com