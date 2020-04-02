Bishop Alfred Owens of the Greater Mount Holy Churches Inc. shares what they are planning to do for service during Psalm Sunday and Ressurection Sunday. Bishop asks us the question, Whose report will you believe? We will believe the report of the Lord!

Services for Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church will stream live on http://www.gmchclive.org along with all social media platforms both Psalm Sunday and Ressurection Sunday starting with prayer at 9:30am.

Bishop Alfred Owens Shares Words of Encouragement During the COVID-19 Pandemic [Listen] was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted April 2, 2020

