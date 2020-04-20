Movin’ On: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Takeover For Live Performance & Discussion About Life’s Lessons [VIDEO]

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music have teamed up to release a new song called “Movin’ On.” To celebrate the collaborative release, the two artists took over Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell today with an interview this morning discussing how the song came to be (listen up top), and also took over our Facebook Live to perform the single and vibe out with listeners.

In the live video below, Jonathan and Mali discuss the ways they’ve been inspired by each other, what messages they hope people catch listening to their unique styles of music, how they’re spending time in quarantine and more.

Individually, both Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music recently released other music part of bigger projects due in the future. McReynolds’ new visual EP titled PEOPLE debuts at midnight on April 24, and Mali Music’s next project featuring “Let Go” is TBD. Follow the links below for more info!

