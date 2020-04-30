A lot of milestone moments are happening in the house, one including David and Tamela Mann’s 32-year anniversary!

They called in today to talk about what sustains their union, how they’re spending time in quarantine, plus gave insight on their new 8-day devotional for couples. Listen up top!

David & Tamela Mann Celebrate 32 Years Of Marriage, Release 8-Day Devotional For Couples [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor Posted April 30, 2020

