CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: Putting an X on Anxiety – You’re Not Crazy

Businessman covering face with hand

Source: Roy McMahon / Getty

You’re Not Crazy

You will never win.

You are in this alone.

You are going crazy.

The Enemy wants you to believe these lies. He wants you to feel like you are the only person who is in this bubble of darkness. He wants you to believe there’s no way out…no end to this misery. He’s trying to convince you right now that you will never be normal again. That you are in fact crazy.

A big breakthrough in my journey to freedom from anxiety was when I learned I was not alone. A friend told me about a pastor I very much respected who had shared a message about his battle with depression. At the time, I had never heard of anyone who was dealing with a situation like mine.  When I realized this other pastor had similar initial symptoms to mine (“crazy” physical symptoms), a layer of hope was deposited into my heart. Though things didn’t change instantly, I was comforted by knowing someone had survived to tell about it.

I didn’t have an instant turn-around. But I did come out of the night and into the light of day. My bout was incapacitating for months and afterwards my anxiety didn’t permanently go away. In fact, to be transparent, some days that lingering sense of anxiety still lurks over my left shoulder about sixty miles behind me. The difference now is I know what it is and I know it’s not going to take me out.

And I believe, by the power of Jesus’ name, it’s not going to take you out either. The Devil may be prowling around, seeking someone to devour. But Jesus is a roaring lion King, and He is with you in the valley called the shadow of death. 

Call out to Jesus even now. Call on His mighty name. Thank Him that He is with you. Tell Him you believe He can lead you to the light again.

If you would allow me, I’d like to speak that over your life today through this prayer:

Father, I lift up my friend who is reading this right now, especially the one who feels like there is nowhere else to turn. I speak the powerful name of Jesus of Nazareth over their situation. Please shine truth into the cobwebs of despair and allow them to see You right there with them in the midst of the darkness. I thank You that You promise to lead them to the other side if they will put their trust in You. Jesus, You are greater than whatever is trying to take them out. Preserve. Protect. Awaken. Restore. For Your great glory, amen.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Putting an X on Anxiety – You’re Not Crazy  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Pastor Mike McBride To Provide Free Face Masks…

Here's a look at what Pastor Mike McBride is doing to make a difference as the coronavirus pandemic continues to…
04.17.20
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Close