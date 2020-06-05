CLOSE
James Fortune & Wife Welcome New Baby Girl [PHOTO]

Congrats are in order for gospel recording artist James Fortune who welcomed a baby girl with his wife on June 3, 2020!

 

The sleeping beauty’s name is Rhyen Fortune.

“In the midst of so much going on I’ve been really heavy and weighed down, God sent an angel to remind me that our fight is so much bigger than today. The sacrifices we are making today is to help fulfill the promise of our children’s tomorrow. Meet my Princess, Rhyen Fortune.”

It’s a fruitful season for Mr. James Fortune who is also gearing up to release a live concert album called “Dream Again Live From Rock City” on June 26.

“For the last almost two weeks there have been many moments where I couldn’t accurately articulate the pain and anger that I was feeling. But as the tears would flow I was reminded of this song that even when we can’t get the words out God understands the language of our tears. Even before the tears fall God knows what is on your mind and in your heart. He will respond with healing,” he says. “I know this is going to bless you. Let’s continue to pray for one another.”

