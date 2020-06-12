CLOSE
DeVon Franklin Calls Out Ryan Seacrest About Personal Silence On Racism [VIDEO]

DeVon Franklin joined Ryan Seacrest along with a few others this week on his radio show where he politely called on Seacrest to use his personal platform to speak up. 

“Now OK, now you’re my brother, Ryan. So we’re having an honest conversation. I love how you have used ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’ that page, your Twitter to be vocal about these issues. But Ryan Seacrest, the individual, on your social media pages has been silent around this,” he said. “That silence is the silence that we need to break because when white men, especially in power, are silent when they have influence, it by definition allows these issues to persist.”

The plea comes after the police killing of George Floyd and the many protests nationwide that followed. 

“I can’t tell you what to post,” Franklin continued. “I would just encourage you to think about saying something from your personal page because you do have a voice and you are influential.”

Seacrest was moved enough to speak up take the conversation to social media, reposting the interview clip and thanked Franklin for holding him accountable.

“I don’t always know all the right questions to ask, but today was a step in the right direction,” Seacrest wrote. “I’m thankful to be able to use my television and radio platforms to discuss the issues happening in our country today and I recognize the need to use ALL of my platforms to bring attention to these issues. We need to have more of these conversations, both publicly and privately.”

Seacrest said he’d be inviting Franklin back on his show to discuss more.

Thank you @DeVonFranklin for being on the show today. These are the tough conversations we need to be having about racism and inequality that has impacted Black communities in our society. I don’t always know all the right questions to ask, but today was a step in the right direction. I’m thankful to be able to use my television and radio platforms to discuss the issues happening in our country today and I recognize the need to use ALL of my platforms to bring attention to these issues. We need to have more of these conversations, both publicly and privately. I’m looking forward to having DeVon on the show again next week to have further discussions and in the meantime I am here to listen, learn, and support these movements via my platforms. What other questions can I ask and conversations can we have?

DeVon Franklin Calls Out Ryan Seacrest About Personal Silence On Racism [VIDEO]

