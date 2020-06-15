Sacred Space Ritual Held To Honor Tyra Womack

A sacred space ritual was held over the weekend to remember gospel radio host Tyra Womack.

Womack was shot and killed on June 10 while protecting her son in front of her home.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 community organizers gathered at the scene on Saturday to pay tribute with gospel music and prayers over the space.

“We don’t just show up when police violence happens. Baltimore actually has a way for people to show up every time somebody gets killed, when there’s community violence as well, and so those conversations and people actually getting involved is what’s a little bit different,” said Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

A public viewing for Womack is set for Friday June 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Apostolic Faith Church.

Richard Sylvester Green is wanted in connection with Womack’s killing. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or call 911.

Source: WBAL-TV

