CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Sacred Space Ritual Held To Honor Tyra Womack

Heart shaped balloons flying in the sky, Mysore, Karnataka, India

Source: WIN-Initiative / Getty

A sacred space ritual was held over the weekend to remember gospel radio host Tyra Womack.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Womack was shot and killed on June 10 while protecting her son in front of her home.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 community organizers gathered at the scene on Saturday to pay tribute with gospel music and prayers over the space.

“We don’t just show up when police violence happens. Baltimore actually has a way for people to show up every time somebody gets killed, when there’s community violence as well, and so those conversations and people actually getting involved is what’s a little bit different,” said Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

A public viewing for Womack is set for Friday June 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Apostolic Faith Church.

Richard Sylvester Green is wanted in connection with Womack’s killing. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Green’s whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at 410-637-8970 or call 911.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: Baltimore Gospel Radio Personality Shot To Death While Protecting Her Son

Baltimore , Crime

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…

While the popular coffee chain posted on social media that they stand in solidarity with us, they don't want workers…
06.12.20
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter…

Miss Floyd has a full ride to Texas Southern University if she chooses to attend the HBCU.
06.11.20
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Close