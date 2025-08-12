It’s Hard | Ericaism

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

In this episode of Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell delivered a powerful reminder that it’s hard sometimes. When you answer God’s call for something big, like leading an event or shepherding a vision, the challenges aren’t just real—they feel relentless. In my journey to bring “Laugh, Cry, Heal” to life again—in Birmingham, Chicago, Phoenix—I’ve learned that stepping into purpose doesn’t mean the road will be easy. The attacks, the obstacles, the moments when folks don’t pull their weight, the overwhelm that hits so strong you want to cancel and call it quits…they’re all part of it.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But that’s not where God leaves you. I’m blessed with a team, but even in the best crew, sometimes someone drops the ball. Instead of beating people up over it, I challenge all of us—myself included—to do what we said we would do, on time, with real care. Still, I’ll be honest: there’ve been days when just keeping my assignment going felt like too much.nded listeners that while we may lose sight of our dreams, God never does. With heartfelt encouragement, she urged her audience to hold on, keep believing, and continue dreaming, as God’s timing is always perfect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But I remember—when adversity comes from every direction, it’s not always a sign to stop. Sometimes, it’s confirmation you’re doing exactly what God asked. The key isn’t to fold under pressure, but to get covered in prayer and lean into your faith circle. I call my prayer warriors, let them lift me up and keep me covered, because I know if I have an assignment, you do too.

The enemy wants you to quit. To give up on your dream, your vision, your purpose. But God’s purpose is always bigger than our problems. As you stay faithful, even when it’s hard, God builds something new in you—a resilience that becomes your superpower. So crank up that worship song, kick out any spirit of doubt, and keep moving forward. You’re called, chosen, and anointed. Don’t quit. Do it today, and do it with the joy of the Lord.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

It’s Hard | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com