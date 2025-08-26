Ravens Waive Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis In Roster Cuts
Ravens Waive Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis In Surprise Roster Move
Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis entered training camp with momentum, turning in what many considered his best offseason since being drafted in 2022. Still, the effort wasn’t enough to secure him a roster spot.
The 25-year-old defensive back was reportedly waived Monday as Baltimore trimmed its roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. league deadline to finalize the 53-man squad. Armour-Davis was projected to play a key depth role in the secondary while also contributing on special teams.
After battling injuries through much of his career, Armour-Davis managed to stay on the field this summer, missing only a few practices. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered just four receptions on 10 targets for 31 yards in preseason coverage.
“I always want wherever I’m at now to be the best of me,” Armour-Davis said earlier this month. “I just keep working, staying consistent, staying available, and showing up. From there, God will take care of the rest. I’m happy right now.”
The Ravens also reportedly parted ways with safety Beau Brade, a Howard County native and former Maryland standout. Brade, who made the team last year as an undrafted rookie, played a significant role on special teams, logging the seventh-most snaps on that unit. But rookie defensive back Reuben Lowery appeared to leapfrog him on the depth chart during the preseason.
Both Brade and Armour-Davis remain eligible to return on the Ravens’ practice squad if they clear waivers by Wednesday at noon.
