This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.
Meet Marlo. Check out the singer’s full interview with Nori Nori below.
See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured
View this post on Instagram
It’s Black music month and we’re continuing to showcase the amazing talent in #Bmore !!!!! @marlomuziq is representing for the #Eastside he’s giving us the perfect #Vibes with his single!!! Be sure support him and check out his music!!!! His debut project is dropping August 24th. Get ready for #UNEXPECTED
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
Charm City Spotlight: Marlo was originally published on magicbaltimore.com