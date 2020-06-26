CLOSE
Charm City Spotlight
Charm City Spotlight: Marlo

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent.

Meet Marlo. Check out the singer’s full interview with Nori Nori below.

See Also: Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured

Charm City Spotlight: Marlo  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Close