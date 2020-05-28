Charm City Spotlight: Artists, Sign Up For A Chance To Be Featured

This Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the best of Baltimore talent. Artists, we want to hear from you! Submit your music for chance to featured right here on Praise 106.1 in the Charm City Spotlight.

Fill out the form below. Come ready and come prepared to present yourself to the Praise 106.1 audience.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Also On Praise 106.1: