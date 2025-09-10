No Little Scriptures | Faith Walk

In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell shared a powerful message: there are no “little scriptures.” Every part of God’s Word, no matter how familiar, is packed with life-changing power.

