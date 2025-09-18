Listen Live
Entertainment

Deitrick Haddon Drops New Anthem “Say the Name”

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
DEITRICK HADDON
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Deitrick Haddon is back with another gospel anthem, and this time he’s bringing along some surprising collaborators. The preacher, artist, producer, and actor stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his brand-new single, Say the Name, featuring Young Dro and Anisha Burchette. The track was recorded live in Detroit and will be part of a larger upcoming album.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Haddon says the song was designed to match the times we’re living in. “We’re in a season where you’ve got to turn everything up—your faith, your prayer life, your worship—because the enemy is going crazy right now,” he explained. “Say the Name is about reflecting that spirit and declaring victory through Christ.”

The collaboration might surprise some, but Haddon says Young Dro has a deep faith that many don’t realize. “He really has a relationship with God. People don’t always reach out to artists like him to share that side, but he’s got a lot to say about what God has done for him,” Haddon shared. Anisha Burchette, a gifted Detroit songwriter who has penned tracks for Mary Mary among others, also adds her powerhouse voice to the single.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Known for pushing creative boundaries, Haddon’s music has always stood out in gospel for its fresh sound and bold approach. He credits his upbringing for this fearlessness, recalling how his parents were both out-of-the-box thinkers. “We were raised to be ourselves. My dad drove a Rolls-Royce and dressed sharp before it was cool, and my mom was a prophetess who looked like she belonged on the runway. They taught me to embrace who I am—and that’s what I put in my music.”

Beyond music, Haddon continues to focus on ministry. He leads Hill City Church in Los Angeles and stays connected with fans through social media under the handle @DHaddy. “I just want people to know my message, my music, and my voice were here,” he said. “I’m doing it all in Jesus’ name.”

Related Article: Deitrick Haddon Puts a Gospel Spin on the National Anthem

Related Article: Deitrick Haddon Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 1, 2025)

With Say the Name, Deitrick Haddon is once again proving that gospel can be innovative, collaborative, and still deeply rooted in faith. The single is now available on streaming platforms, ready to inspire listeners to declare their faith boldly.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Deitrick Haddon Drops New Anthem “Say the Name”  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Wells Fargo Presents The 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Updated Graphics
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Spirit Of Praise!

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo

Entertainment

Alya Talks Viral Single “Hope” Featuring Erica Campbell and D. Smoke

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

Midshipman Shot At U.S. Naval Academy During Lockdown In Annapolis

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close