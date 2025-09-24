Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Howard County is expanding access to Head Start programs, giving more families the opportunity to provide early childhood education at no cost. A new $12.6 million, five-year federal grant allows the county’s Community Action Council of Howard County, the sole Head Start operator, to offer Early Head Start services to children as young as six weeks old, extending care through age two.

Previously, Head Start in Howard County only served children ages three to five, leaving infants and toddlers without access to free early education during critical developmental years. With the expansion, families can now access three additional years of care, alongside support services for parents, such as job assistance, resources for at-home learning, and family-focused guidance.

Currently, the program provides 32 Early Head Start slots for infants and toddlers and 108 preschool seats for children aged three through five. Children are enrolled at centers including the Children’s Learning Center on the Howard Community College campus and the Bauder Education Center at Long Reach. Additional centers, such as the Dasher Green Center, plan to enroll younger children by the end of the year.

Head Start programs in Howard County adopt a two-generation approach, supporting both children and their caregivers. Centers provide a safe, educational environment for early learning while assisting parents in building skills and managing resources, including occasional provision of food or other household support.

The program is particularly critical in the absence of new state-funded child care scholarships, offering working and student parents a reliable option for quality early education. Since 2013, the Community Action Council has enrolled 3,500 children in Head Start programs, serving families across Howard County, where approximately 1,100 children live below the poverty line.

Through these expanded services, Howard County’s Head Start programs aim to prepare children socially, emotionally, and academically for kindergarten, while supporting parents in achieving financial stability and career growth.

Howard County Launches Early Childhood Program for Ages 6 Weeks to 2 Years was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com