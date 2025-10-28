Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Soul Purpose Kuisine
Business Description: “Savor the soul, Taste the purpose!!”
Business Website: @soulpurposek (TikTok and Instagram and LinkedIn)
Iriewatas Wellness
Business Description: “Better Ingredients, Better Wata — Let’s Keep It Irie”
Iconic Juice
Business Description: “Live iconic be iconic Drink Iconic… it’s a lifestyle.”
Business Website: https://youriconiclifestyle.com/
