Jonathan McReynolds on Faith, Music, and Mentorship

When gospel singer and songwriter Jonathan McReynolds joins the conversation, you can always expect words of wisdom wrapped in humility. The multi-award-winning artist, known for blending soulful music with transparent faith, recently sat down with Mr. Griff on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to celebrate his new single “Still” and the blessings that continue to pour into his life.

The song, featuring American Idol winner Jamal Roberts, has been making waves among gospel fans and earning critical acclaim, including a Grammy nomination. But for McReynolds, the recognition is about more than just awards.

“It’s all about the love of God,” he explained. “If you’ve ever felt like you did something that made you unlovable, it didn’t. God still loves you.”

The heartfelt single, “Still,” carries that very message of grace and forgiveness—one that resonates deeply with McReynolds’ fans. When he learned of the Grammy nomination, his first thoughts weren’t about himself but about the people who helped bring the song to life.

“My first reaction is always about everybody else—the co-writers, the band, my assistant who’s been with me from the start,” he said. “This was her first Grammy nomination as a writer, and that means even more to me than getting one myself.”

McReynolds also shared his excitement for Orlando, husband of gospel artist DOE, who co-wrote the song and received his first Grammy nod as well. “God keeps on blessing me and favoring me, but what’s really special is seeing the people around me getting recognized too,” he said.

When asked how his collaboration with Jamal Roberts came together, McReynolds revealed that their connection began years ago on BET’s Sunday Best, where he served as a judge. “I saw something in him even back then,” he said. “I told him, whatever he needed—advice, direction, whatever—I’d be there. So years later, when I wrote this song, he was one of the first people I called.”

Beyond his success as a musician, McReynolds continues to make an impact as an educator. He recently accepted a position as a Distinguished Professor at Virginia Union University, adding another role to his already impressive resume.

“Teachers gotta teach,” he said with a laugh. “When you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, everything else becomes easier. Teaching keeps me balanced. It’s what I love to do.”

Before leaving the show, McReynolds shared gratitude for the journey that keeps unfolding—from making music that uplifts others to watching his peers and mentees grow.

His message is simple but powerful: faith, purpose, and service go hand in hand.

Jonathan McReynolds’ single “Still,” featuring Jamal Roberts, is now available on all streaming platforms—and if his words are any indication, it’s more than a song. It’s a reminder that no matter where you are in life, God still loves you.

