The Mouth of The South: A Look At Ted Turner's Empire
The Mouth of The South: A Look At Ted Turner’s Empire
- Pioneered 24/7 news with CNN, transformed TBS into a national superstation, and created iconic cartoon 'Captain Planet'.
- Owned major sports teams like the Braves and Hawks, and founded the Goodwill Games as an alternative to the Olympics.
- Passionate environmentalist, founding the Turner Foundation and donating $1 billion to the UN to support conservation efforts.
The Empire of Ted Turner: A Legacy of Media, Sports, and Entertainment
Ted Turner, a name synonymous with innovation and audacity, is one of the most influential media moguls in history. From revolutionizing television to owning sports teams and even dabbling in professional wrestling, Turner, who died Wednesday at age 87, built an empire that is a testament to his visionary approach to business and entertainment. Let’s take a closer look at everything Ted Turner owned and how he shaped the industries he touched.
Television: The Birth of Cable News and Beyond
Ted Turner’s most significant contribution to the media landscape was his pioneering work in television. He founded Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), which became a cornerstone of his empire. Here are some of the key networks and channels he owned:
- CNN (Cable News Network): Launched in 1980, CNN was the first 24-hour news channel, forever changing how news was consumed. It set the standard for real-time reporting and became a global powerhouse in journalism.
- TBS (Turner Broadcasting System): Originally a local Atlanta station, TBS became one of the first superstations, broadcasting nationwide via satellite.
- TNT (Turner Network Television): Known for its focus on drama and sports, TNT became a staple in American households.
- Cartoon Network: Launched in 1992, this channel became a haven for animated content, introducing iconic shows like The Powerpuff Girls and Dexter’s Laboratory.
- Turner Classic Movies (TCM): A channel dedicated to classic films, TCM became a favorite for cinephiles.
- HLN (Headline News): A sister network to CNN, HLN focused on delivering concise news updates.
Sports Teams: A Passion for Competition
Ted Turner’s love for sports was evident in his ownership of major teams and his hands-on involvement in their operations:
- Atlanta Braves (MLB): Turner purchased the Braves in 1976, transforming the struggling team into a national sensation. Under his ownership, the Braves became a dominant force in Major League Baseball, winning multiple division titles and a World Series in 1995.
- Atlanta Hawks (NBA): Turner also owned the Atlanta Hawks, bringing stability and visibility to the basketball franchise.
- Goodwill Games: Turner founded the Goodwill Games in 1986 as an alternative to the Olympics, promoting international sportsmanship during the Cold War era.
Professional Wrestling: WCW
In the world of professional wrestling, Ted Turner made a significant impact by acquiring World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1988. WCW became a major competitor to Vince McMahon’s WWE (then WWF) during the 1990s, particularly during the “Monday Night Wars.” With stars like Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Ric Flair, WCW reached its peak under Turner’s ownership before eventually being sold to WWE in 2001.
Captain Planet: A Hero for the Environment
One of Ted Turner’s most unique and impactful creations was the animated series “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”, which debuted in 1990. The show was a groundbreaking effort to educate children about environmental issues through entertainment.
The series followed five young “Planeteers” from around the world, each wielding a magical ring representing an element of nature: Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart. When their powers combined, they summoned Captain Planet, a superhero dedicated to fighting pollution, deforestation, and other environmental threats.
“Captain Planet” was more than just a cartoon—it was a reflection of Turner’s deep commitment to environmentalism. The show tackled real-world issues like climate change, endangered species, and renewable energy, making it one of the first children’s programs to focus on ecological awareness. Its iconic catchphrase, “The Power is Yours!”, encouraged viewers to take action in protecting the planet.
The series became a cultural phenomenon, spawning merchandise, video games, and even a sequel series, The New Adventures of Captain Planet. To this day, “Captain Planet” remains a symbol of environmental advocacy and a testament to Turner’s forward-thinking approach to media.
Film and Animation: MGM and Hanna-Barbera
Turner’s media empire extended into film and animation:
- MGM Film Library: In 1986, Turner acquired the MGM film library, which included classic films like Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz. This acquisition played a crucial role in the creation of Turner Classic Movies.
- Hanna-Barbera Productions: Turner’s purchase of Hanna-Barbera brought beloved characters like Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, and The Jetsons under his umbrella, fueling the success of Cartoon Network.
Environmental and Philanthropic Ventures
Beyond media and entertainment, Turner was a passionate environmentalist and philanthropist. He founded the Turner Foundation, which focuses on environmental conservation, and donated $1 billion to the United Nations, establishing the United Nations Foundation.
Other Ventures
- Turner Outdoor Advertising: Before his foray into television, Turner inherited and expanded his father’s billboard advertising business, which laid the foundation for his media empire.
- Bison Ranching: Turner became one of the largest private landowners in the United States, using his land for bison ranching and conservation efforts.
A Legacy That Endures
Ted Turner’s influence on media, sports, and entertainment is immeasurable. His bold decisions, from launching CNN to competing with WWE, showcased his willingness to take risks and challenge the status quo. Though he eventually sold many of his assets, including Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner in 1996, his legacy remains intact as a pioneer who reshaped industries and left an indelible mark on the world.
The Mouth of The South: A Look At Ted Turner’s Empire was originally published on majicatl.com