Kenric Green Shares the Untold Power of “Sarah’s Oil”

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Actor Kenric Green joined Mr. Griff on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his new film Sarah’s Oil, and from the start, it was clear this project left a deep impression on him. Green plays Joe, the father of Sarah Rector, whose true-life journey is the heart of the movie.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Green explained that Sarah’s Oil tells the remarkable story of 11-year-old Sarah Rector, who went from inheriting what seemed like useless, rocky land to becoming the richest Black child in American history. Through faith and determination, Sarah believed God had revealed that oil rested beneath her land. Her conviction led her to push forward despite intense adversity, eventually securing a major deal with Rockefeller himself. At one point, she was earning more money than the President.

✕

When Mr. Griff asked what drew him to the role, Green said he was immediately struck by the script — especially because he had never heard Sarah Rector’s story before.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Once I realized this was based on a true story, I had to know more,” Green said. “I couldn’t believe something this important wasn’t widely taught. The more I learned, the more I wanted to be part of it.”

The film also gave Green the unique opportunity to work alongside his wife, who plays Sarah’s mother. The couple has collaborated before, but Green said this project allowed them to dive deeper into portraying a family’s unified strength and faith during a challenging chapter in history.

Beyond acting, Green shared that the story aligns perfectly with the mission of his and his wife’s production company, Rocket Fire Productions, which focuses on authentic, faith-centered storytelling.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“Our mission is to champion faith — not as a concept, but as something lived out in real life,” he said. “That’s exactly what this story represents. Faith that moves, faith that acts, faith that holds steady when nothing around you makes sense.”

Related Article: 7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

Related Article: Lecrae Premiering New Film At Nashville Film Festival

Though Rocket Fire did not produce Sarah’s Oil, Green made it clear that the film reflects the exact type of stories they hope to amplify: layered, truthful, purpose-driven narratives that highlight God’s presence in everyday life.

Before closing the conversation, Mr. Griff encouraged listeners to take their families to see Sarah’s Oil, praising it as a powerful and uplifting film rooted in history, faith, and resilience.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kenric Green Shares the Untold Power of “Sarah’s Oil” was originally published on getuperica.com