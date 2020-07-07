CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Virtual Summer Series For City Youth

Bmore Pop Up Summer Series

Source: Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office / Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office

Calling all Baltimore City kids!

You’re invited to join State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and 92Q’s DJ Quicksilva at the B’More Pop Up Friday (July 10). Attendees will enjoy an evening full of fun including celebrity guests, giveaways, virtual dance parties and more!

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“We plan to make this event as interactive as possible for participants, but our spaces are limited. We encourage young people to register early to secure their spot, and to bring their questions, so we can ensure as many participants as possible have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with some of their favorite musical artists,” said Marilyn Mosby, Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

It’s all part of weekly event that will run throughout the summer until August 28th. The event starts at 6 PM.

“During these times, it’s important to adapt and adjust yet still move forward. That’s exactly what State’s Attorney Mosby is doing with these virtual PopUps and I’m honored to be a part of it,” said DJ Quicksilva.

You must register for the event by clicking here.

B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Virtual Summer Series For City Youth  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Black Dollars Matter: Why Blackout Day Is So…

Blackout Day 2020 is a day when Black people are encouraged against spending any money to show just how much…
07.07.20
Rickey Smiley Rips Black On Black Gun Violence…

Rickey Smiley ripped Black on Black gun violence after his daughter, Aaryn, was shot three times in Houston.
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The…

Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan's July Fourth speech about the state of Black people in America will be seen…
07.06.20
A Night of Inspiration: Pre-Show [VIDEO]

Join us LIVE for the Pre-Show before our "Night of Inspiration."
07.02.20
Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid…

The fundraising platform ActBlue reports a surge in money.
07.02.20
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.02.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Billionaire Robert Smith Calls On Corporations To Adopt…

He lays out a proposal to assist Black communities.
07.02.20
Close