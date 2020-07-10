CLOSE
Baltimore
According To BPD Thieves Continue To Steal ATM Machines Using Trucks

Thieves are stealing ATM machines by using trucks to ram into local businesses.

According to Baltimore Police, the crimes have continued on and off for months.

Sometimes thieves use stolen vehicles to force entry, crashing through storefronts to get at the cash.

On June 27, three stores were hit in west, northeast and midtown Baltimore in one hour.

The problem has reached the point that some store owners said they’ve taken to emptying the machines nightly, to limit potential losses.

Source: Baltimore Sun

