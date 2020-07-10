10 Black-Owned Swimsuit Brands You Need To Shop

With the world slowly creeping out of quarantine, the first place you may want to visit while maintaining social distancing is the beach. And since the search for the perfect swimsuit can be a pain, especially when it comes to finding a piece that can accentuate your figure, you’ve probably given up on your pursuit.

Well, in the spirit of buying Black, here are Hello Beautiful we always stay on the pulse of fashion. And just as you may have guessed, there are various Black-owned swimsuit brands that live up to the hype. Whether you’re searching for cutouts, classic bikinis are something in between, these brands are coming in major clutch.

So, if you’re ready to rethink stocking up your swimsuit collection, we’ve compiled 10 brands that will get you together. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop til’ you drop!

1.MINTSWIM

The brainchild of the gorgeous Draya Michele, Mint Swim has been killing the swimsuit game for the last couple of years. With unique pieces that are tailor-made to enhance your features, Draya has just what you need to serve a lewk or two when you hit the beach.

2. THE NATURAL SWIM

Looking for a swimsuit brand that’s sustainable? The Natural Swim is here to serve your every need. Created by the sister duo Fatimah Austin Hunter and Summiyah Austin Siddeeq, this brand caters to the girls who love swimsuits that offer great coverage while still making a fashion statement.

3. AYANKHASWIM

Cutouts and pastel colors sound like the perfect combination for your dream bikini? Leave it to Ayankha Swim to show off your gorgeous figure. Trendy pieces made with us in mind, you can’t go wrong with adding this brand to your collection.

4. 1001SWIM

If you’re active on social media then you know that 1001Swim has been getting tons of attention from men and women alike. Designed by Miami native Danielle J., this brand is made for women who desire comfort and a touch of glam. Featuring unique swimsuits that clearly compliment all shapes and sizes, this brand has been on one.

5. EGOSWIM

Ego Swim is a brand like no other. Crafted by a group of friends-turned sisters who’ve traveled the world together, this brand combines the hottest trends with the best fabrics to create unforgettable pieces. No matter what the occasion is, you can count on Ego Swim to help you make heads turn.

6.BFYNE

Founded by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade, Bfyne is another brand that has been making waves on the swimwear front. With editorial features in Vogue, Glamour, and Sports Illustrated along with celebs like Erica Mena Samuels and Angela Simmons as fans, this brand is definitely worth scoping out.

7. XHALE SWIM

Another brand we can’t get enough of is Xhale Swim. Created by Jessica Wong, the Miami-based swimwear company is all about designing swimsuits that make women feel comfortable without the need for a cover-up. From bikini sets, tie-front pieces, and sporty designs, there is something for everyone.

8.AVID SWIM

The vision of two-time NYFW alum Gionna Nicole, Avid Swim has become a mainstay in the swimsuit lane. Making a statement with luxury sustainable swimsuits, this brand offers both men and women’s pieces so you and your boo can slay the style streets together.

9. TWISTED SAINTS SWIM

Aaliyah Jay has made a name for herself in the makeup world and now she’s slated to take over the swimsuit with her new baby, Twisted Saints Swim. After just launching a few days ago, she is already sold out of most of her pieces. With animal prints, trendy cutouts and tie-ups for grabs, it’s only a matter of time before the entreprenuer sells out.

10. CASTAMIRA SWIM

Lastly, we have Castamira Swim! Designed by Jamaican supermodel Chantel Davis, you can expect this brand to deliver the tropical heat you’re looking for. Designed to enhance the beauty and sensuality of the body, this brand is created with the woman’s form in mind.

