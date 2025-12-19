Mr. Griff Brings the Laughs in BET+ Holiday Film Vera’s Holiday Flop

Vera's high school reunion turns chaotic, with old flames and unexpected situations.

Mr. Griff plays a key role, bringing his signature charm and comedic talent.

The film blends modern storytelling with a nostalgic holiday feel-good vibe.

Source: BET Plus PR / BET Plus PR

BET+ is adding a new must-watch to its holiday lineup, and this one comes with a familiar face fans will be excited to see. The streaming platform has officially announced the premiere of its BET+ Original film Vera’s Holiday Flop, set to debut exclusively on BET+ on Thursday, December 18. Among the standout cast members is our very own Mr. Griff, who steps into the role of Kayden in the hilarious holiday rom-com.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

At its core, Vera’s Holiday Flop asks a simple question: what happens when you reunite with people from your past after 20 years and absolutely nothing goes according to plan? The answer is chaos, comedy, and plenty of unexpected moments. The story centers on Vera, a woman who returns home for her high school reunion thinking it will be a low-key weekend. Instead, she’s pulled into a whirlwind of old flames, questionable decisions, and laugh-out-loud situations that turn her holiday visit into anything but peaceful.

Mr. Griff’s character, Kayden, plays a key role in the madness. Known for his quick wit, natural humor, and ability to steal scenes, Griff brings his signature energy to the screen. Fans of his radio personality will feel right at home watching him translate that same charm into a scripted role, adding comedic balance and personality to the ensemble cast. His performance is expected to be one of the film’s highlights, especially for viewers who already know and love his on-air presence.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Charity Jordan as Vera, who also wrote and directed the project. She’s joined by Terri J. Vaughn as Tori, along with Chrissy McDaniel, Tyler Chronicles, Algebra Blessett, Jelani Akil, Scotty ATL, Saycon Sengbloh, and more. Together, the cast creates a lively, relatable holiday story that blends romance, friendship, and humor without losing its heart.

Behind the scenes, Vera’s Holiday Flop is backed by a creative team committed to telling fresh, feel-good stories. The film is executive produced by Justin Jerome Jordan, with Chastity Purvis Jordan serving as co-executive producer and Angela Addison as producer. Charity Jordan’s vision brings a modern twist to the holiday genre, delivering a film that feels both nostalgic and current.

With its festive timing, relatable storyline, and a cast full of personality, Vera’s Holiday Flop is shaping up to be a holiday favorite. And for fans especially excited to see Mr. Griff shine on screen, December 18 can’t come soon enough.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griff Brings the Laughs in BET+ Holiday Film Vera’s Holiday Flop was originally published on getuperica.com