Soul Legend Don Bryant Passes Away at 83

“Don loved sharing his music and songs with all of you and it gave him such great joy to perform and record new music,” the post read. “He was so appreciative of everyone who was part of his musical journey and who supported him along the way.”

The world of soul music is mourning the loss of one of its most cherished voices and songwriters, Don Bryant. The legendary Memphis artist passed away on December 26 at the age of 83. His family confirmed his death in a heartfelt announcement on social media, sharing a message that captured his spirit.

Bryant’s most iconic work came in collaboration with the gifted singer Ann Peebles, who would later become his wife. Together, they wrote the timeless 1973 hit “I Can’t Stand the Rain.” The track became a global sensation, so powerful that Beatles legend John Lennon once declared it “the best song ever.” Their creative partnership was a force, producing other beloved songs like “99 Pounds” and “Do I Need You” before they married.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, in April 1942, Bryant’s musical education began early, singing in his father’s vocal group. By his teenage years, his talent for songwriting was undeniable. He began penning tracks for other artists, including the song “I Got To Know” for the influential R&B group The 5 Royales. This early success set the stage for a career defined by powerful lyrics and unforgettable melodies.

READ MORE STORIES

For many years, Bryant focused on writing and producing, stepping back from his own recording career. However, his journey was far from over. After Peebles suffered a stroke in 2012 and had to step away from performing, Bryant returned to the studio. He released two critically acclaimed solo albums, Don’t Give Up on Love in 2017 and You Make Me Feel in 2020. These projects, his first in nearly five decades, were a triumphant return, proving his voice and creative fire were as strong as ever. In 2021 Bryant was featured on NPR’s popular digital musical feature Tiny Desk, delivering a soul-stirring performance for new and longtime fans.

Don Bryant’s contributions are woven into the fabric of soul music. His ability to craft stories of love, heartbreak, and resilience resonated deeply within our community and across the world. While he may be gone, his powerful legacy will continue to live on, inspiring new generations of artists and music lovers for years to come.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE