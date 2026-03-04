Slow Down and Experience God’s Love | Love Talk

Love isn't just about actions, but about presence and relationship with God.

Appreciating God's love, not focusing on what's missing, is key to recognizing it.

Sharing love with others, not for what they've done, but simply because they're in your life.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

This week, love has been the theme of my life in a really powerful way.

✕

It started when I was honored at the SOAR Awards in Chicago earlier this week. That moment was overwhelming and filled me with so much gratitude. Being recognized like that reminded me just how faithful God has been throughout my journey.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As the week went on, I noticed that love kept showing up in everything I was preparing. I’m getting ready to teach a Bible study about Mary sitting at the feet of Jesus, simply spending time with Him. I’m also preparing a message for an upcoming event called Laugh, Cry, Heal, where I’ll be talking about what it means to live loved.

Through all of this, I’ve been reminded of one simple truth: Jesus is always intentional about showing us how much He loves us. The question is whether we slow down enough to recognize it.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Sometimes we miss God’s love because we’re so focused on what’s wrong. We look at what’s missing in our lives instead of appreciating what’s already there. But God doesn’t love us because of our performance. He loves us simply because He does.

That’s why I encourage people to rethink how they view love. Don’t measure it by what went wrong. Remember that you’re still here, there’s still purpose in your life, and God still wants a relationship with you.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

I love the story of Mary and Martha in the Bible. Martha was busy working for Jesus, but Mary chose to sit at His feet and just be with Him. That reminds me that love isn’t always about doing something—it’s about presence.

Sometimes you don’t need to make a long list of requests when you pray. You can sit quietly, play worship music, and just thank God for His love.

Related Article: Relearing Love | Love Talk

Related Article: Seasoned Love | Love Talk

And maybe there’s someone in your life who needs to hear those words too. Tell them you love them—not because of what they did, but simply because they’re part of your life.

We were created from love, to be loved, and to share that love with others.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Slow Down and Experience God’s Love | Love Talk was originally published on getuperica.com