How To Spring Clean Your Finances Before Summer

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Winter is finally behind us, the days are getting longer, and spring is in full swing. Just as we swap heavy coats for breezy outfits and start tidying up our homes, it’s the perfect time to give your finances a little spring cleaning. Think of it as hitting the refresh button on your money life, decluttering old habits, checking in on goals, and making sure everything is in order so you can enjoy the year ahead with less stress and more control. Here are some great tips to help guide you into financial spring cleaning for 2026.

Cancel unused subscriptions.

One of the easiest ways to start is by canceling unused subscriptions. Streaming services, apps, memberships, or trial services that no longer bring value are quietly draining your wallet each month. Taking a few minutes to review your bank or credit card statements and cancel unused accounts can free up cash to put toward savings or debt repayment. It’s like weeding your financial garden: remove the things that don’t help you grow.

Check your credit report.

Next up: checking your credit report. You can head over to AnnualCreditReport.com and review your reports from the three major credit bureaus for free. This is an important step because it helps you catch errors or fraudulent activity before they become bigger issues, which is a common problem for many Americans. Notably, a 2024 Consumer Report found that 44% of those who successfully checked their credit report said they found at least one mistake in their credit reports.

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So, think of it as giving your credit a spring glow-up. Correcting mistakes can improve your credit score, save you money on interest, and keep your financial future healthy.

Clear out debt.

If debt has been weighing on you, spring cleaning is also a great time to tackle it head-on. High-interest credit card debt, personal loans, or other balances can drain your resources without you even noticing. Look into consolidating high-interest debt into lower-interest options or creating a plan to pay off balances systematically. Every dollar freed from interest payments is money you can redirect toward savings or investing.

Look for recurring charges.

Recurring charges can also sneak up on you, so reviewing them regularly is essential. Make sure your subscriptions, utility bills, and automatic payments are accurate and up to date. Cancel or adjust any charges that don’t make sense. A few minutes of careful review can prevent small budget leaks from turning into big problems. So, review those charges for peace of mind and for better finances.

While it may not feel glamorous, creating a will and updating your beneficiaries is one of the most important financial moves you can make. A will ensures your assets, property, and personal belongings are distributed according to your wishes. On top of that, naming beneficiaries on accounts like your retirement funds, life insurance, or IRAs is crucial. Outdated or missing beneficiary information can cause assets to go to the wrong people, including ex-spouses or deceased individuals, potentially disinheriting those you intend to protect. It could also go to probate court, where court officials will decide how to distribute your assets, making the process even more complicated. So, review and update your beneficiaries ASAP!

Automate Savings.

Automating savings is another way to spring-clean your finances without much effort. Setting up automatic contributions to your 401(k), Roth IRA, or other savings accounts ensures consistent progress toward your financial goals. You can think of it as planting seeds in your financial garden: a little regular attention now will yield long-term financial security.

Go paperless and keep tax documents organized.

Going paperless and shredding sensitive documents is another key step. Decluttering your physical space and securely disposing of old statements, receipts, and documents protects your identity while making your finances easier to manage.

Organizing tax documents is especially important this time of year. Financial expert Jill Schlesinger shared a helpful tip during an interview with CBS 19 on March 19: “The IRS can look back three years. In an audit and if they identify a substantial error, they can add another three years,” she revealed. “So hold on to your returns and all supporting documents for six years just to be safe.” Keeping tax paperwork organized now can save major headaches later.

Review and set financial goals.

Finally, take a step back and review your financial goals for the year. Are you saving for a big purchase, paying down debt, or building an emergency fund? Financial spring cleaning isn’t just about decluttering; it’s about creating a plan that allows your money to work for you, rather than letting it quietly slip away. By tackling these tasks, you can approach the warmer months with confidence, knowing your finances are in order and your goals are clear.

What are some financial spring cleaning tips that we may have missed? Tell us in the comments section.

SEE MORE:

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

The Retirement Gap: Why Saving For The Future Is Harder For Black Americans

How To Spring Clean Your Finances Before Summer was originally published on newsone.com