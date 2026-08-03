Money Monday | Habits That Build Wealth

Budgeting for enjoyment prevents financial stress later

Tracking every dollar is essential for growing wealth

Answering 4 basic money questions lays the foundation for financial stability

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

According to Anderson, the “BS” in the title isn’t what many people may think. Instead, he says it stands for moving beyond simply talking about faith without taking practical action.

He explained that many people say they’re waiting for things to improve or hoping financial situations will work themselves out, but lasting change requires a plan.

Rather than creating just another finance book, Anderson said he wanted readers to have a resource they could actually use every day. That’s why he designed the project as both a guide and a planner, filled with practical exercises to help people organize their money and create better habits.

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He also announced a special discount for listeners, saying he wanted to make the planner more affordable so more families could benefit from the financial tools inside.

As summer comes to a close, Anderson pointed out that many households are feeling the effects of increased spending. Between vacations, back-to-school shopping, family gatherings, online purchases, and food delivery services, expenses can quickly pile up without people realizing how much they’re spending.

His biggest piece of advice is simple: create a budget before making plans.

Instead of avoiding fun altogether, Anderson believes families should budget for entertainment and travel so they can enjoy themselves without creating financial stress later.

He encouraged listeners to take advantage of coupons, discounts, and travel deals whenever possible, noting that saving money doesn’t mean sacrificing experiences.

“It’s important to have a plan for your enjoyment,” he explained, adding that there’s nothing worse than returning from a vacation only to struggle paying bills because too much money was spent trying to impress others.

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The conversation also focused on what a real financial plan should include.

According to Anderson, everyone should be able to answer four basic questions about their money: What do I earn? What do I owe? What do I spend? And what am I building?

He believes those answers are the foundation for creating long-term financial stability and eventually building wealth.

Anderson also stressed the importance of tracking every dollar, reminding listeners that it’s nearly impossible to grow wealth if they don’t know where their money is going.

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“You cannot build wealth with money you refuse to track,” he said.

As the year moves into its final months, Anderson hopes more people will stop making excuses and start making financial progress.

His message is clear: small, consistent financial decisions made today can lead to bigger opportunities tomorrow, and it’s never too late to start building a stronger financial future.

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Money Monday | Habits That Build Wealth was originally published on getuperica.com