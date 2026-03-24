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Delta Airlines is suspending dedicated airport perks and flight assistance for Congress members as TSA lines grow longer in the midst of a partial government shutdown.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the decision comes after the operational strain of the partial shutdown.

In a statement, the airline said staffing and resource challenges continue to affect travel across the country.

“Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” a company spokesperson wrote to KPRC-TV in Houston. “Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

Under the change, lawmakers will no longer receive airport assistance or expedited services that have been previously offered through the airline.

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Delta is headquarted at the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta— one of the busiest airports in the world. Wait times across airports across the nation have extended nearly six hours.

The shutdown has also led to staffing shortages and seceral changes at airports including closing checkpoints at terminals.

“This is going to get worse before it gets better, particularly if we don’t have a resolution within the coming days and weeks,” Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said during an appearance on NewsNation last week.

So far, the decision for Delta Airlines is temporary. However, there is no estimate on when services will be restored for lawmakers.

Delta Airlines Suspends Perks For Congress Members Amid Shutdown was originally published on thelightnc.com