Judge Glenda Hatchett Honors Legacy with New Goal Girls Book

Hatchett has built a reputation for honesty, compassion, and fairness in her career.

Her book 'Goal Girls' encourages young girls to pursue their dreams without hesitation.

Hatchett's approach to justice focuses on encouragement and belief rather than punishment alone.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Judge Glenda Hatchett is marking a major milestone—25 years on television—and she continues to use her platform to inspire, educate, and uplift others. During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the respected judge and television personality reflected on her journey and shared details about her newest project, Goal Girls, a book designed to empower young girls to dream big.

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Reaching a quarter-century on television is no small achievement, especially in a field where credibility and trust matter. Hatchett said staying authentic has been the key to her longevity.

“I wanted to remain true to who I am,” she explained. “I didn’t want to do things just for ratings. I wanted people to believe me and rely on me.”

Throughout her career, Hatchett has built a reputation for honesty, compassion, and fairness. She credits her success not only to hard work but also to faith and the sacrifices made by those who supported her along the way.

Now, she’s turning her focus toward the next generation with her book Goal Girls. The project holds deep personal meaning, rooted in the relationship she shared with her father.

Hatchett described growing up in the Deep South at a time when expectations for young Black girls were limited. Despite those challenges, her father consistently encouraged her to believe in herself.

“He always told me I could be anything,” she said. “And I believed him.”

That message is now the foundation of her book, which encourages young girls to pursue their dreams without hesitation. She wants every child who reads it to feel the same confidence and support she experienced growing up.

The book also includes interactive features, such as a special “dream page” where children can write down their goals. Hatchett hopes this will help young readers visualize their futures and stay motivated.

Beyond her work as an author, Hatchett has long been known for her compassion within the courtroom. She shared that her approach to justice, particularly with young people, focused on encouragement and belief rather than punishment alone.

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By showing empathy and investing in young lives, she was able to lower repeat offenses among youth in her courtroom—a result she says proves the power of support and accountability.

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Today, her commitment to helping children continues beyond the bench. Hatchett announced that proceeds from early book orders will support the Boys & Girls Club, further extending her mission to uplift communities.

As she celebrates 25 years in television, Judge Glenda Hatchett shows no signs of slowing down. Instead, she’s using her voice to inspire confidence in the next generation—reminding young girls everywhere that their dreams are valid and their futures are full of possibility.

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Judge Glenda Hatchett Honors Legacy with New Goal Girls Book was originally published on getuperica.com