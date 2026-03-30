15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong
15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It
Let’s keep it real….. nothing un-alive’s your presence faster than mispronouncing something you’re trying to flex. You don’t have to be from Paris or Milan, but if you’re stepping into rooms, talking fashion, watches, or cars… you gotta say it right. Clean. Confident. No hesitation.
Here’s the correction list… so you won’t be looking like a goofy at game time!
1.
Hermès
Say it: air-mez
No “Her-meez.” Keep it sharp.
2.
Givenchy
Say it: zhee-von-shee
If you’re saying the “G” hard… you’re off.
3.
Porsche
Say it: por-shuh
Two syllables. Always. No debate.
4.
Balmain
Say it: bal-mahn
Silent ending. Smooth delivery.
5.
Louis Vuitton
Say it: loo-ee vwee-ton
You don’t rush this one.
6.
Yves Saint Laurent
Say it: eve san loh-ron
“Yves” is Eve. Lock that in.
7.
Bvlgari
Say it: bool-gah-ree
That “V” isn’t what you think it is.
8.
Versace
Say it: ver-sah-chee
If you say “ver-sayce”… fix it immediately.
9.
Moschino
Say it: mos-key-no
“K” sound. Not “sh.”
10.
Tag Heuer
Say it: tag hoy-er
Respect the watch game.
11.
Loewe
Say it: loh-veh
Most people butcher this. Don’t be most people.
12.
Cartier
Say it: car-tee-ay
Smooth. Controlled. No extra noise.
13.
Hublot
Say it: oo-blo
Silent “H.” Keep it clean.
14.
Chloé
Say it: klo-ay
Simple — don’t overthink it.
15.
Lancôme
Say it: lahn-comb
Soft ending. No hard “me.”
Final Take
This ain’t about being fancy; it’s about being sharp. Details matter. The way you speak, carry yourself, and move… that’s what separates you.
Anybody can wear luxury. Not everybody can speak it correctly.
15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It was originally published on thebeatdfw.com