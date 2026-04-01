GooGoo Atkins Turns Faith Journey Into Animated Series Really, God

Atkins walked away from a major contract to follow a calling to create the series, facing unexpected challenges.

The animated format allows Atkins to share personal experiences and inspire viewers to trust their faith.

Each episode explores the idea that questioning God's plan doesn't mean He has abandoned you, but is part of the journey.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Celebrity stylist and influencer GooGoo Atkins is known for her bold style and creative vision, but now she’s adding a new role to her résumé: creator of her own animated series. During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, GooGoo opened up about the inspiration behind her new project, Really, God, and how her faith led her into unfamiliar territory.

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The series was born out of a major turning point in her life. GooGoo shared that she made the difficult decision to walk away from one of her biggest professional contracts after feeling led to take a leap of faith. At the time, it didn’t make sense financially or professionally, but she trusted that there was a bigger purpose behind the decision.

“I walked away from my biggest contract,” she explained. “And shortly after that, I felt led to write the vision and make it plain.”

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What followed, however, wasn’t easy. She described facing unexpected challenges and setbacks that left her questioning the process. Those moments of uncertainty became the inspiration for the series title itself.

“It was a series of moments that had me saying, ‘Really, God?’” she said. “But I also knew He was preparing me for something greater.”

Instead of choosing a traditional format like a podcast or live action show, GooGoo followed a different direction: animation. She admitted that creating an animated series was not something she had experience with, but she felt strongly that it was the path she was meant to take.

“I didn’t know anything about producing a show,” she shared. “But I kept hearing, ‘You do it.’ And as I moved forward, things started falling into place.”

Each episode of Really, God captures relatable moments where faith is tested, especially during difficult or confusing seasons. GooGoo hopes the stories help viewers feel understood and encouraged, especially when life doesn’t go according to plan.

Her message is simple but powerful: experiencing doubt doesn’t mean God has abandoned you. Instead, she believes those moments are part of growth and preparation.

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“Just because you say ‘Really, God?’ doesn’t mean He left you,” she explained. “It just means the journey is uncomfortable, but you’re not alone.”

The animated series is available on YouTube, with short episodes designed to connect quickly with viewers. Each episode is paired with a podcast called The Really God Pod, where GooGoo and her co host dive deeper into the themes explored in the show.

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For GooGoo, this project is about more than entertainment. It is about testimony. By sharing her personal experiences through animation, she hopes to inspire others to trust their faith, even when the path ahead feels uncertain.

As she continues expanding into new creative spaces, GooGoo Atkins is proving that stepping out on faith can lead to opportunities you never imagined.

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GooGoo Atkins Turns Faith Journey Into Animated Series Really, God was originally published on getuperica.com