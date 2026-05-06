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Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Northwest Baltimore SUV Crash

37-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Dies After Northwest Baltimore Collision

Published on May 6, 2026

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Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

A 37-year-old dirt bike rider was killed Tuesday night following a crash involving an SUV in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 3000 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a collision. When they arrived, they found the rider suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Police noted that riding dirt bikes on Baltimore city streets is illegal.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene following the crash, investigators said.

Members of the Baltimore City Crash Team responded and are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

37-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Dies After Northwest Baltimore Collision was originally published on 92q.com

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