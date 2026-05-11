Money Monday: Jini Thornton Shares Smart Summer Travel Savings Tips

Book flights at least 30 days in advance to avoid higher fuel costs.

Use rewards points to reduce out-of-pocket costs for flights and hotels.

Explore discounted tickets through employers, clubs, and organizations.

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Summer Travel Costs Are Way Up

On a new Money Monday segment on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, finance and legacy expert Jini Thornton tackled the reality of high summer travel costs. Erica noted that hotel prices feel “extremely high” and families are spending much more on vacations than they did just a year ago. Jini agreed that prices are “crazy right now,” but said smart planning can help families still enjoy trips without wrecking their budget.

How To Save On Airfare

Jini started with airfare, sharing a few key strategies that can make a big difference. She urged listeners to depart on Tuesdays or Wednesdays and avoid Sundays and Mondays, which are usually the most expensive days to fly. She also recommended booking flights at least 30 days in advance for both domestic and international trips because higher fuel costs are being passed on to travelers. Waiting until the last minute, she warned, almost always means paying more.

Booking Hotels And Using Rewards Wisely

When it comes to hotel stays, Jini advised booking accommodations at least 21 days ahead of time. She is hopeful that as airfare demand shifts, hotels may start offering more discounts, but said families should not wait on luck alone. Instead, she encouraged travelers to use any accumulated rewards or points for both flights and hotels. Those points can reduce out-of-pocket costs and help families still have a good time while staying on budget.

Theme Parks, Staycations And Cruise Deals

Griff asked how to save money on amusement parks and water attractions, mentioning he passes Six Flags Over Georgia every day. Jini said to treat those trips like a “staycation” and lean on discounts that may already be available. She recommended checking with employers, wholesale clubs like BJ’s and Costco, and organizations such as AAA or AARP because they often offer reduced tickets. She also suggested following parks on social media since many post promo deals there. For cruises, Jini pointed to an app called Shipmate that lets users track cruise fares over time so they can book when prices dip. When Griff joked about Disney rarely offering deals, Jini said you may feel like you have to “save three years” to go and advised visiting during off-season when kids are back in school to find lower prices. She closed the segment by congratulating Erica and Griff on 10 years of Get Up Mornings and said she loves the show.

Money Monday: Jini Thornton Shares Smart Summer Travel Savings Tips was originally published on getuperica.com