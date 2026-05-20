The 3 Legs to the Wealth Stool | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley explains that lasting wealth needs balance, structure, and protection. In his Wake Up & Win segment “The 3 Legs to the Wealth Stool” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he compares wealth to a three-legged stool. If one leg breaks, the whole stool can collapse.

The three legs of wealth

Dr. Willie Jolley says the three legs of the wealth stool are income, investments, and insurance. Each one supports your financial life in a different way. Income gives you cash flow for daily living and future goals. Investments help your money grow over time. Insurance protects what you build when life takes an unexpected turn.

He warns that if one of those legs gets kicked out, your financial stability can fall apart. That is why all three matter. You cannot build real wealth with growth alone. You also need income coming in and protection around what you own.

Why one stream of income is risky

Drawing from chapter 24 of his book “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better,” Dr. Willie Jolley urges people to create multiple streams of income. He says relying on only one stream is risky. If something disrupts that one source, your whole financial stool can come crashing down.

He points to workers who lost jobs suddenly and unfairly as a clear example of how fast income can disappear. A single paycheck may feel secure until it stops. That is why additional income streams matter so much. Side businesses, investments, and other revenue options can give families more stability and more peace of mind.

Build wealth that can stand

Dr. Willie Jolley says wealth building is not just about making more money. It is about building a structure that can stand under pressure. When you strengthen your income, grow your investments, and protect yourself with insurance, you create a stronger financial future.

He encourages listeners to stay connected because he plans to share more practical options from his book and programs that people can use in real life. He also points them to winwithwilly.com for more information on the book and other tools to help them grow themselves and grow their wealth. He closes by reminding everyone to make the most of every minute because their best is yet to come.

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The 3 Legs to the Wealth Stool | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com