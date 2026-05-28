Listen Live
Close
Local

ATM Stolen From Baltimore County Business

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Exterior ATM sign on brick wall
goldenwingsphotography

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS News Baltimore reportedly shows a man using a U-Haul truck to steal an ATM from a Baltimore County business during a series of burglaries across the area.

According to police, the suspect was connected to multiple break-ins that began on May 25 in Catonsville, Towson, Parkville, and nearby communities. Authorities said the man was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 8600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, investigators say the suspect had already stolen an entire ATM and fled the area in a U-Haul truck. Police launched a brief pursuit before locating both the vehicle and the suspect in Harford County.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody without incident. Officials said charges are still pending as detectives continue their investigation into the string of burglaries.

Police said the reported burglary locations include:

  • 900 block of Prestwood Road in Catonsville
  • 100 block of Birchwood Road in Catonsville
  • 3000 block of Northwind Road in Parkville
  • 12600 block of Harford Road in Baldwin

ATM Stolen From Baltimore County Business was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
HBCU AWARE FEST
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Here Are The Biggest Christian Music Festivals Happening This Summer

Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Live Full, Die Empty | Dr. Willie Jolley

Local  |  Editor Staff

Zaxby’s Officially Opening New Location In Rosedale This Month

Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Judge Melodee Armstrong Discusses AI Bias and Legal Challenges

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Union Workers Rally Over Closure of Towson Apple Store

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close