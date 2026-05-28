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Raising Cane’s Opening New Owings Mills Location

Owings Mills Getting A New Raising Cane’s And Fans Could Win Free Food For A Year

Published on May 28, 2026

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Raising Cane's Surpasses KFC In U.S. Sales
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Raising Cane’s is continuing its expansion across Maryland with a brand new location opening in Owings Mills next month.

The newest Raising Cane’s will officially open on June 3 at 10231 Reisterstown Road.

Early birds could score some major prizes too. Customers who get in line before the restaurant opens at 10 a.m. will have a chance to win Free Cane’s for a Year. Entries will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., with 20 winners selected afterward.

The giveaways do not stop there. The first 100 customers to purchase a combo meal will also receive a free Raising Cane’s trucker hat along with a combo card redeemable for a future visit.

Once the Owings Mills restaurant opens its doors, Raising Cane’s will have a total of 11 locations across Maryland.

Owings Mills Getting A New Raising Cane’s And Fans Could Win Free Food For A Year was originally published on 92q.com

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