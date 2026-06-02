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Baltimore Homicides Down 23% as Violent Crime Declines in 2026

Baltimore Sees Continued Decline in Violent Crime as Homicides Fall 23%

Published on June 2, 2026

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Aerial shot of the Patapsco River with hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline in Baltimore Maryland USA
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Baltimore continues to see a significant decline in violent crime, with homicides down 23% through the first five months of 2026, according to city officials.

Mayor Brandon Scott highlighted the latest public safety numbers during a community walk on Monday, pointing to ongoing progress while acknowledging that violence remains a concern for many residents, CBS Baltimore reports.

So far this year, Baltimore has recorded 40 homicides and 120 non-fatal shootings. During the same period in 2025, the city reported 52 homicides and 121 non-fatal shootings.

“We continue to see historic public safety progress by Baltimore, for Baltimore,” Scott said.

The latest statistics build on several years of declining violence across the city. Baltimore has reported notable reductions in crime since 2023, with officials crediting a combination of focused law enforcement strategies, violence prevention programs, and community partnerships.

Several other major crime categories have also decreased compared to this time last year. City data shows carjackings have dropped 45%, burglaries are down 16%, robberies have fallen 14%, and auto thefts have decreased by 7%.

Scott said Baltimore’s approach to public safety goes beyond traditional policing and includes investments in violence intervention programs designed to address the underlying causes of crime.

The mayor credited members of the Baltimore Police Department, community violence intervention organizations, prosecutors, and residents for helping drive the city’s continued progress.

Despite the encouraging numbers, Scott emphasized that there is still more work to be done.

“We still have a long way to go,” Scott said. “We lost people this weekend, and that’s too many people for us.”

City leaders say they remain focused on sustaining the downward trend while continuing efforts to make neighborhoods safer across Baltimore.

Baltimore Sees Continued Decline in Violent Crime as Homicides Fall 23% was originally published on 92q.com

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