75+ Summer Camps In Baltimore To Keep Kids Active
The Ultimate Guide To Summer Camps In Baltimore For 2026
With summer break around the corner, families across Baltimore are looking for ways to keep children active, engaged, and learning outside the classroom. From STEM and sports programs to arts, nature, theater, and leadership camps, Baltimore offers dozens of summer opportunities for students of all ages. Whether parents are seeking affordable neighborhood programs, specialty camps focused on academics and technology, or traditional outdoor experiences, there are options available throughout the city to fit a variety of interests and schedules.
The following camps are currently licensed by the Maryland Department of Health and operating across Baltimore this summer.
Camp Greyhound
BLISS Meadows
The New Century School Summer Camp
National Summer Transportation Institute
SWAGG Academy (Success & Wisdom Awaiting Good Girls)
Baltimore Transformative Learning Collective
City Neighbors Children’s Summer Camp
Ailey Camp Baltimore
Patterson Park Summer Camp
Y.A.T.T.A.S
Summer at GSB
Striving to Love “Camp Love”
Creating Cultural Capacity
International Summer Academy
Beat the Streets STEM-Wrestling Camp
Physiokids
SportsHero Camp
Summer Day Camp at Port Discovery
C.A.P.E.S Connect
- Ivy Camps USA at Roland Park Country School
- Inspired Child Care Learning Camp
- Mathletics
- Helping Others Manifest Excellence
- EPIC Summer Camp
- Tiny Champs Summer Camp
- Tweety Bird Summer Camp
- Camp Keur Khaleyi
- Firm Foundation Summer Camp
- It Takes A Village Summer Day Camp
- Camp SEESAW (Summer Expressions Experience & Summer Art Workshops)
- The Salvation Army Red Shield Youth Center Camp
- Y in Druid Hill
- Y Camp in Waverly
- Aquatic Discovery Camp
- Hope Academy Summer Camp
- ESF Summer Camps at Gilman School
- Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School
- Summer at Bryn Mawr
- Camp Notre Dame
- Mt. Zion Summer Fun
- Friends Summer Camp
- Baltimore Dance Tech Summer Dance Camp
- Calvert Summer Programs
- Maryland Zoo Summer Camp
- Camp MSC! at the Maryland Science Center
- Camp Ebenezer
- JCC Day Camps
- Ray of Hope Summer Camp
- Kings Summer Academy Camp
- Camp Care
- Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Summer Camps
- Camp St. Vincent
- Merritt Athletic Clubs Summer Camps
- CTY Summer Program at Johns Hopkins
- Cylburn Nature Camp
- Downtown Sailing Center Summer Camp
- Power House Summer Camp
- Summer U
- Boys & Girls Clubs Summer Fun Clubs
- Tong Le Summer Camp
- Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood
- Anointed Angels Summer Youth Camp
- The Painting Workshop
- Camp Baltimore Center Stage
- Summer Theater Camp at Roland Park Country School
The Ultimate Guide To Summer Camps In Baltimore For 2026 was originally published on 92q.com