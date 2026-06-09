Black Music Month 2026 Begins at the National Museum of African American Music

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(Black PR Wire) NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) officially opened Black Music Month 2026, a month-long celebration of the artists, institutions, and communities that built and continue to build the American soundtrack. The campaign, themed “The Soundtrack Continues — 250 years in the making. Five years in the telling. Far from finished,” runs throughout June at NMAAM’s home at 510 Broadway in downtown Nashville and marks the museum’s fifth anniversary as the designated home of Black Music Month.

More than fifteen signature events fill the calendar across four genre-themed weeks, spanning intimate artist conversations, world-premiere exhibitions, live podcast tapings, film screenings, community celebrations, an institutional summit on music and healing, and the inaugural Black Music Executive Toast. The month is anchored by Grammy Award-winning artist, producer, and musical polymath PJ Morton, named 2026 Grand Marshal of Black Music Month, whose landmark exhibition Saturday Night Sunday Morning opens June 18.

“This is the year everything we have built comes into full view,” said Dr. Dexter D. Evans, Deputy Director of Strategy & Advancement at NMAAM. “Five years ago, we opened our doors and declared that Music Starts Here. This June, we prove it. Living legends in our galleries, emerging artists on our stages, and a community that knows this museum belongs to them.”

PJ MORTON: THE GRAND MARSHAL

PJ Morton, the New Orleans-born six-time Grammy winner whose career spans his celebrated solo catalog, his years as a member of Maroon 5, and his deep roots in gospel and soul, anchors the museum’s fifth anniversary year as 2026 Grand Marshal. His landmark exhibition Saturday Night Sunday Morning opens the evening of June 18 and remains on view through September 30. The opening will be followed by an exclusive listening party for Morton’s forthcoming album of the same name, set for release in summer 2026.

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“I’m so excited to be partnering with NMAAM to show the span of my life and career,” said Morton. “Kicking it off during Black Music Month makes it even more special.”

“PJ Morton is not just one of the most gifted musicians of his generation; he is a living embodiment of everything Black Music Month celebrates,” said William Jeffries, Executive Director of NMAAM. “Having him serve as our Grand Marshal in our fifth anniversary year is an honor that reflects exactly where this museum stands: at the intersection of legacy and tomorrow.”

A MONTH OF LIVING LEGENDS AND NEW VOICES

Black Music Month 2026 unfolds across four weeks of programming designed to honor the architects of Black music while amplifying the artists carrying the tradition forward.

Week One: The Curtain Rises

The Prelude: A Legends Society Soirée (June 1). The invitation-only kickoff to Black Music Month and NMAAM’s fifth anniversary year, featuring Brassville Nashville Brass Band and a one-night-only artifact unveiling honoring Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC.

(June 1). The invitation-only kickoff to Black Music Month and NMAAM’s fifth anniversary year, featuring Brassville Nashville Brass Band and a one-night-only artifact unveiling honoring Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC. We Sound Crazy: Live Studio Audience Taping with George Clinton (June 3). Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and P-Funk founder George Clinton headlines a live taping of the We Sound Crazy podcast.

(June 3). Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and P-Funk founder George Clinton headlines a live taping of the We Sound Crazy podcast. BEEN Country: Black Roots and Rhythm (June 5). Returning to CMA Weekend, this year’s program is headlined by Rissi Palmer, founder of Color Me Country Radio and the Color Me Country Artist Fund.

(June 5). Returning to CMA Weekend, this year’s program is headlined by Rissi Palmer, founder of Color Me Country Radio and the Color Me Country Artist Fund. Swamp Dogg: In Conversation (June 6). The six-decade recording legend joins the museum for an intimate conversation and artifact donation in celebration of his new album; Swamp Dogg Contemplates the Afterlife.

(June 6). The six-decade recording legend joins the museum for an intimate conversation and artifact donation in celebration of his new album; Swamp Dogg Contemplates the Afterlife. In The Pocket: Guy Davis (June 7). An intimate afternoon with the blues storyteller and son of legendary actors Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

Week Two: Industry and Innovation

First Note: Black Creators Night (June 13), presented by Wilson Bank & Trust. A celebration of emerging Black creators across music, content, and culture, with a performance by Summer Joy.

(June 13), presented by Wilson Bank & Trust. A celebration of emerging Black creators across music, content, and culture, with a performance by Summer Joy. Institutional Summit on Music, Healing & the Future (June 17), presented by HCA Healthcare. A targeted convening of music industry leaders, healthcare innovators, educators, and community organizations, featuring three moderated panels, a live performance lunch with Gabe Baker, participatory sound experiences, and a town hall. The summit also features The Blackbyrds, jazz-funk pioneers and Donald Byrd protégés whose catalog has been sampled by Tupac Shakur, Nas, De La Soul, and generations of hip hop artists, making a historic return to Nashville.

Week Three: Juneteenth and the Grand Opening

PJ Morton Exhibition Opening: Saturday Night Sunday Morning (June 18). The landmark exhibition opens on the evening of June 18, followed by an exclusive listening party for Morton’s forthcoming album. On view through September 30.

(June 18). The landmark exhibition opens on the evening of June 18, followed by an exclusive listening party for Morton’s forthcoming album. On view through September 30. Black Music Executive Toast (June 18). The inaugural industry networking event celebrates the executives, managers, attorneys, publicists, and operators driving Black music forward. Featuring a live set by DJ Smoke and the Smoke Show.

(June 18). The inaugural industry networking event celebrates the executives, managers, attorneys, publicists, and operators driving Black music forward. Featuring a live set by DJ Smoke and the Smoke Show. Juneteenth Community Day at NMAAM (June 19). A free daytime celebration across multiple activations including a film screening presented by Nashville Film Festival plus live performances by Halo, a barbershop quartet ensemble, and AfricaNashville.

(June 19). A free daytime celebration across multiple activations including a film screening presented by Nashville Film Festival plus live performances by Halo, a barbershop quartet ensemble, and AfricaNashville. Juneteenth615 Pop-Up Museum at Centennial Park (June 19), presented in partnership with Juneteenth615, Nashville Predators, and Nissan. An off-site activation bringing NMAAM into the heart of Nashville’s community spaces.

Week Four: Closing the Month

FRONT ROW (June 26). NMAAM’s signature artist conversation series returns with a one-night-only honor for a major artist still under wraps. Every ticket includes a one-year NMAAM membership.

(June 26). NMAAM’s signature artist conversation series returns with a one-night-only honor for a major artist still under wraps. Every ticket includes a one-year NMAAM membership. R&B Bingo: Pride Edition (June 27). The museum’s signature interactive series returns with a Pride celebration of LGBTQ+ artists who shaped R&B.

(June 27). The museum’s signature interactive series returns with a Pride celebration of LGBTQ+ artists who shaped R&B. Soul Food Sundays (Sundays in June). A four-week culinary and cultural series celebrating the food, music, and community traditions that sustain Black culture.

PRESENTING PARTNERS

Black Music Month 2026 is made possible through the generous support of an extraordinary group of partners whose investment makes this month, and this museum, possible.

Amazon, HCA Healthcare, PepsiCo, AllianceBernstein, Wilson Bank & Trust, Nashville Predators, SoundExchange, AARP Tennessee, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Citizens Bank, McDonald’s, Tennessee Valley, the Joseph Family Foundation, Tennessee 250, and Nissan power Black Music Month 2026 through cash and in-kind support, presenting partnerships, and year-round investment in NMAAM’s mission. Each partner brings something distinct: corporate vision, community access, healthcare leadership, financial expertise, and a shared commitment to ensuring the story of Black music is preserved, celebrated, and seen.

Sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available for organizations interested in joining this work. For information, contact devans@nmaam.org.

TICKETS AND PROGRAMMING DETAILS

Full programming details, tickets, and event information are available at nmaam.org/bmm. Select events including Juneteenth Community Day are free and open to the public. Press credentials and high-resolution images of confirmed artists and exhibition assets are available upon request.

About Black Music Month

Black Music Month was established in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter to honor the African American musical heritage that has shaped American culture and influenced artists worldwide. NMAAM serves as the designated home of Black Music Month since opening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021, welcoming visitors from all 50 states and more than 40 countries.

About the National Museum of African American Music

Located in the heart of downtown Nashville at 510 Broadway, NMAAM is the only museum in the world dedicated exclusively to preserving and celebrating the more than 50 genres of music created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. From spirituals and gospel to jazz, blues, R&B, hip-hop, and beyond, NMAAM tells the comprehensive story of the music that shaped America. For more information, visit nmaam.org.

About PJ Morton

PJ Morton is a six-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and musician. A native of New Orleans and son of gospel legend Bishop Paul S. Morton, PJ has built one of the most celebrated solo careers in contemporary music while serving as a longtime member of Maroon 5. Known for his genre-defying approach to soul, gospel, R&B, and pop, Morton has collaborated with some of the most celebrated artists in music. His forthcoming album, Saturday Night Sunday Morning, is set for release in summer 2026.

Black Music Month 2026 Begins at the National Museum of African American Music was originally published on praiserichmond.com