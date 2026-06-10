Jasmine struggled to have her concerns heard by her mostly-white friend group.

Melissa's support helps Jasmine stay grounded amid the pressures of reality TV and wedding planning.

Jasmine hopes to inspire younger viewers by authentically living her truth as a Black queer woman.

As Bravo’s The Valley heads into an explosive second half of the season, Jasmine Goode is opening up about feeling unheard within her friend group, finding her voice as a Black queer woman on reality television, and building a future with fiancée Melissa Marie.

Source: Koury Angelo / Bravo

The reality star also spoke candidly with BOSSIP about navigating race, representation, and relationships both on and off camera, while teasing major friendship fallout, a dramatic Mexico trip, and what she promises are some of the season’s biggest moments still to come.

This season, Jasmine and Melissa have been seen settling into a new home in Sherman Oaks while diving headfirst into wedding planning. But as their relationship reaches new milestones, Jasmine has also found herself reevaluating some of the friendships around her.

Source: Griffin Nagel / Bravo

A few episodes back, viewers watched Jasmine question why her concerns about “darkside” Danny Booko appeared to be dismissed while castmates were more willing to empathize with Lala Kent’s experiences. The moment sparked an emotional conversation with Kristen Doute in which Jasmine candidly expressed feeling unheard and questioned whether race played a role in how her feelings were received.

“For me, it’s always been a struggle sometimes with this group to express my feelings,” Jasmine told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I just wanted my friends to understand this: you can ride for somebody all day if you want to, but remember your true friends who’ve been here for you from day one. They matter and deserve to have that space as well.”

According to Jasmine, much of the conversation never made it to air.

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She told BOSSIP that Doute became emotional after hearing her perspective and admitted she hadn’t fully understood how isolated Jasmine felt in those moments.

“It was so hard to watch them be so open and caring and soft with Lala when literally that’s all I wanted,” Jasmine said. “I feel the same way. I’m having these triggers, I’m having these issues, but it was always, ‘Jasmine, be quiet. You’re too much. You’re being loud.'”

The discussion underscored the unique challenges she’s faced existing in a mostly-white friend group while trying to ensure her voice is heard.

Fortunately, she hasn’t had to navigate those challenges alone.

Throughout the season, Melissa has remained a steady presence by her side, helping Jasmine stay grounded amid the pressures of reality television and wedding planning.

Source: Koury Angelo / Bravo

“Thank God I have Melissa,” Jasmine told BOSSIP. “There are times where I’m like, ‘I’m going to tweet this’ or post something, and she’s like, ‘Do not do that.’ She keeps me grounded.”

That support has become increasingly important as the couple prepares for their next chapter together.

Although wedding planning currently occupies most of their attention, Jasmine revealed that she and Melissa are already taking steps toward growing their family.

“Melissa’s got the kit already,” Jasmine joked about their family planning. “We just gotta get the sperm. I’m trying to get pregnant right away. Once the wedding is done, I’m literally like, doctor’s appointment. I’m really trying to start the process.”

For Jasmine, sharing those milestones publicly is not only about documenting her own life, but also about representation.

As one of the few Black queer women featured prominently on Bravo, she understands the significance of showing an authentic, layered relationship on television, particularly for younger viewers who may be searching for examples they never had growing up.

When we asked what she hopes a younger version of herself would see while watching The Valley, Jasmine said authenticity above all else.

“Someone that’s strong and living their truth,” she told BOSSIP. “Growing up, I never really saw queer people on reality TV much or Black women on reality TV. I think my younger self would be proud to see that you’re living your truth and not letting people silence you.”

Of course, this is still The Valley, and personal growth doesn’t mean the drama is slowing down.

The season’s midseason trailer teased major fallout among the cast, particularly during a trip to Mexico, where Jasmine hinted that friendships will be pushed to their limits. That includes her relationship with longtime friend Zack Wickham, whose loyalty she begins to question as tensions within the group continue to escalate.

“You think right now these little conversations are something? No. It’s going to be explosive,” Jasmine teased. “A lot of friendships are going to be tested, and I think viewers are going to be surprised.”

Source: Trae Patton / Bravo

Whether she’s challenging her friends to see her perspective, preparing to walk down the aisle, or taking the first steps toward motherhood, Jasmine’s journey this season has delivered a nuanced portrait of a Black queer woman embracing every part of who she is, and that’s what we really wanna see in The Valley.

A new episode of The Valley airs TONIGHT at 8/7c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

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'The Valley' Exclusive: Jasmine Goode Gets Real About Representation, Race & Raising A Future Family With Melissa was originally published on bossip.com