America's 250th Celebration Comes to Baltimore with Sail 250 Maryland

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Baltimore is taking center stage as one of just five U.S. cities hosting the nationwide Sail 250 celebration, bringing together historic ships, military vessels and a world-class air show to commemorate America’s 250th birthday.

The weeklong Sail 250 Maryland and Air Show Baltimore celebration runs through June 30, transforming the city’s waterfront into a showcase of international maritime history and aviation excellence. Festivities are taking place at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Baltimore Peninsula and Martin State Airport.

Visitors can explore 14 international tall ships from around the world, including the ARA Libertad (Argentina), Juan Sebastián de Elcano (Spain), BAP Unión (Peru), Amerigo Vespucci (Italy), Gorch Fock II (Germany), Mircea (Romania), Capitán Miranda (Uruguay), INS Sudarshini (India), NRP Sagres (Portugal), ARC Gloria (Colombia), BAE Guayas (Ecuador), USCG Eagle (United States), Belle Poule (France) and HMS Gladan (Sweden).

Baltimore’s own maritime icons will also be on display, including the Pride of Baltimore II, Maryland Dove, Mildred Belle, Sigsbee and Lady Maryland. Visitors can also tour several historic vessels permanently docked in the city, including the USS Constellation, Lightship 116 Chesapeake, USS Torsk submarine, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter 37 and the Seven-Foot Knoll Lighthouse.

In addition to the tall ships, several military vessels are making port calls, including the U.S. Navy’s USS Marinette and USS Arlington, training vessels from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Royal Canadian Navy ship and additional Coast Guard and sea service vessels.

While Sail 250 events are being held in five cities across the country, Baltimore is the only host city featuring a full-scale air show. The Air Show includes a practice session on Friday from noon to 4 p.m., followed by performances on Saturday and Sunday during the same hours.

The aerial showcase begins at Martin State Airport and features four internationally recognized military precision flight teams, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Spectators can also expect flyovers and demonstrations from additional military aircraft throughout the weekend.

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With ships lining Baltimore’s harbor and aircraft filling the skies, Sail 250 Maryland promises to be one of the city’s largest celebrations, honoring the nation’s 250th anniversary while highlighting Baltimore’s rich maritime heritage.

America's 250th Celebration Comes to Baltimore with Sail 250 Maryland was originally published on 92q.com