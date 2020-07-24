Faith Walking: Your Flesh Will Try To Swing On You! Get Your Spirit Strong… [VIDEO]

| 07.24.20
Looking at Galatians 5: 16-17, Erica Campbell talks about temptations of the flesh in today’s Faith Walk.

The scripture reads: “So I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. 17 For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other, so that you are not to do whatever you want.”

Don’t let your flesh push you around. Today, look for ways to be intentional and strong in faith. 

