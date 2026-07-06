Frederick Douglass: Power, Freedom and Equality | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Frederick Douglass and the call to true freedom

Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that the Fourth of July means more than fireworks and cookouts. In his Wake Up & Win segment “The Never-ending Power Of Frederick Douglass” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he points to America’s promise of freedom and the work still needed to fulfill it. He says that until all Americans are free, none are truly free.

“Power concedes nothing without a demand”

Dr. Willie Jolley urges us to keep listening to voices like Frederick Douglass. Douglass famously said that power concedes nothing without a demand; it never did and it never will. That truth, Dr. Jolley explains, still applies today.J

He encourages people to keep demanding equality in every sense. That includes equality of justice, equality of opportunity, and economic equality. Freedom, in his view, must show up in courts, classrooms, workplaces, and bank accounts.

Equality for every American

Dr. Willie Jolley stresses that this is not only a fight for people of color. It is a fight for all Americans, no matter their background. Black, white, Hispanic, African, Asian, Latino, and Indian — every group is part of the American story.

He calls the United States the greatest country in the world because of its opportunities. At the same time, he says we must keep working to make those opportunities truly equal. The goal is full freedom for everyone who calls America home.

Rest if you must, but don’t quit

Dr. Willie Jolley knows fighting for freedom and pursuing personal goals can be tiring. His encouragement is simple and memorable. Rest if you must, but do not quit.

He urges listeners to keep chasing their dreams while they keep standing for justice and equality. Both journeys matter. He closes by pointing them to winwithwilly.com for resources to help them win more and reminds them to make the most of each minute because their best is still yet to come.

Frederick Douglass: Power, Freedom and Equality | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com