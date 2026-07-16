Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Justice, History, and Triumph Take Center Stage

✕ Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. From a mother’s fight for answers to a champion’s promise to lift up the next generation, here’s what mattered most this week. READ MORE STORIES A Mother’s Search for the Truth Christine Wansley met with a Mississippi district attorney on Wednesday to discuss the suspicious death of her 18-year-old son, Nolan Wells. Family attorney Ben Crump confirmed the case will move to a local grand jury, a standard step for unnatural deaths once the initial investigation concludes. Both sides also agreed to a joint forensic inspection of the teenager’s cell phone. That decision came after the family revealed that critical text messages had been mysteriously deleted by his peers. For a family demanding accountability, that phone could hold the answers they’ve been waiting for. RELATED STORY: Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Questions of Independence at the Justice Department Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche faced sharp questioning during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday. When a Louisiana senator asked whether he and President Trump were personal friends, Blanche instinctively answered, “I’m his lawyer.” The slip reignited criticism from opponents who argue the Justice Department must stay independent from the political pull of the White House. For a nation that depends on fair and impartial justice, that answer raised the kind of questions we can’t afford to ignore.



A Champion With a Bigger Mission St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker celebrated a monumental win at the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. But Walker made clear his victory carries a deeper purpose. He wants to serve as a role model and inspire more Black youth to pursue professional baseball. Highlighted under the Black America, Know Our History spotlight, Walker’s message reminds us that greatness on the field can open doors for the dreamers watching from the stands. RELATED STORY: Here Are The Most Iconic Black Players In MLB History